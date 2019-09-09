Business.org Pays You to Shop Local
Here at Business.org, we’re all about supporting local small businesses. So over the next six months, we’ll pay three lucky people to drink coffee, buy holiday gifts, and eat pizza.
Each job gets you $1,000 and a feature on the Business.org blog—not to mention the satisfaction of supporting small-business owners.
Sound good? Learn more and apply below.
We want to pay you to . . .
Drink coffee
We’ll give you $1,000 to ditch the Starbucks and drink local coffee.
Applications accepted until 9/30/19.
Buy Christmas gifts
We’ll pay you $1,000 to shop small for your Christmas presents.
Check back soon for more details.
Eat pizza
We’ll pay you $1,000 to eat pizza at your local joints.
